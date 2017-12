Ericaism: Wisdom During Disappointment [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell has some tips on pushing through disappointment in this Ericaism. Among them, she advises; keep your heart close to God, wait for emotions to heal before you make major decisions, and don’t quit doing what you know to do.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica also advises, don’t allow disappointment to determine your self worth. You deserve good, so why define yourself by the bad? Make sure you learn from the situation, and move forward when the time presents itself. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Measuring Discipline [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Wants Your Yes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Check Your First Response [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]