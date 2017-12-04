Black-Owned Bank Celebrates African American Boys With ‘Doonie’ Debit Card

The world’s largest Black-owned bank is honoring Black boys with a special edition debit card.
OneUnited Bank introduced new “Doonie” Visa Debit and ATM cards for its customers on Wednesday. But where does the name come from?
“Doonie” is the childhood nickname of a Black artist and muralist known the world over as Addonis Parker, who also created a painting eponymously titled the same. The name was so striking that it beat out others such as biblical monikers Isaiah, Elijah and Zion. It also won more praise than Malcolm and Justice, names associated with the Black Lives Matter and social justice movement, bank officials said about arriving at the decision to go with “Doonie.”
“Doonie” has a lot to live up to with the bank having bestowed some pretty powerful names on other cards in the past: Mona, Amir and Lady Liberty.
However, the special namesake stands by itself in representing young African-American boys who have unique names and nicknames. The moniker is a loveable ode to Black male children and teens, who are often targeted by police and unfairly labeled criminals. Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and more young men fatally shot by cops seemingly have another tribute to them with OneUnited bank’s new card.
Officials are proving that no amount of demonization and discrimination can stop the magic of Black boys. They are also honoring the Black community tradition of nicknames.
If the “Doonie” tribute isn’t enough to make customers get on board, then they can represent the #BlackMoneyMatters movement. Black Americans have tremendous buying power, a $1.2 trillion in annual spending, officials also said.
And the new debit cards are already a hit.
SOURCE: OneUnited Bank
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
41 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 41
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 41
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 41
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 41
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 41
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 41
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 41
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 41
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 41
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 41
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 41
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 41
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 41
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 41
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 41
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 41
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 41
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 41
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 41
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 41
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 41
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 41
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 41
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 41
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 41
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 41
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 41
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 41
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 41
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 41
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 41
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 41
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 41
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 41
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 41
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 41
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 41
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 41
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 41
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 41
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 41