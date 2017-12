BeBe Winans “He Promised Me” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bebe Winans is back and is bringing so much inspiration with his new song “He Promised Me.” In this video Bebe is in his car and the lyrics are flashing on the side of him. He is wearing a colorful blazer with glasses to match as he drives off.

The song talks about God being a provider, making promises and delivering them to us. Bebe sounds amazing and fans should be very happy about his new music. In the song he repeats the lyrics, “Call on Jesus,” and that’s exactly what we do all the time.

