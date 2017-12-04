Sports
Player Receives CPR During Game After Collapsing On Sideline

Posted 4 hours ago
On Saturday during game against NC State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, a South Carolina State men’s basketball player was given CPR and stretchered off the court after he collapsed on the sideline during the game.

According to ESPN.com the player was guard Tyvoris Solomon.  The NC State men’s basketball team announced the game was delayed by a medical emergency via their official Twitter account.

According to Pack Pride, Solomon was unresponsive while lying on the ground and after receiving CPR, he was loaded onto a stretcher while the teams left the court.  ESPN.com reported that South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin traveled with Solomon to the hospital and Solomon was “awake and responding.”

The site also said that Solomon’s heart stopped and he was resuscitated by South Carolina State’s athletic trainer.  The Wolfpacker tweeted a photo showing players praying while Solomon was being tended to.

Soon after Solomon was carried off, it was announced the game would resume following a 10-minute warm-up.  ESPN.com reported the decision came after South Carolina State’s players voted in favor of returning to the court.

When the Bulldogs returned to the court, the crowd offered a standing ovation.

