McDonald’s Manager Gets $110K Reward For Helping Find Alleged Florida Serial Killer

A brave McDonald’s manager is getting a huge reward for helping police find the man accused of killing four people and terrorizing a Florida neighborhood for over two months.

Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference Friday that Delonda Walker will receive “every penny” of the reward money. Her tip to police on Tuesday led to the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, FOX 8 News wrote.

Donaldson is accused of killing Anthony Naiboa, Monica Hoffa, Benjamin Mitchell and Ronald Felton and is currently facing four counts of first-degree murder.

As we previously reported, authorities said they received a tip on Tuesday from an employee at a McDonald’s, located about three miles from where the killings took place, where Donaldson also worked.

The suspect gave his co-worker a gun in a paper bag for safe-keeping, but the co-worker alerted the police.

An officer detained Donaldson at the restaurant and called for backup. Investigators believe that Donaldson’s weapon was used in the fatal shootings, however, he admitted ownership of the gun but denied using it to kill anyone.

After news hit of her involvement in the capture, Walker released a statement stressing that she’s chosen to not to speak with the press at this time:

“As you can imagine, I am overwhelmed and surprised by yesterday’s events and I understand why many are interested in speaking with me. At this time, I am speaking exclusively with police and am appreciative that they were nearby and quickly acted upon the information I discovered and shared with the police officer. I am also appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community. My thoughts are focused on the victims and their families and out of respect for them and the active investigation, please direct inquiries to the Tampa Police Department.”

The victims’ families are grateful to her bravery. Monica Hoffa’s family told WFTS that Walker was a hero for helping solve the case.

“She took all of that worry that wa

s out there away, and she made us all whole again,” said Kenny Hoffa, Monica’s father.

“She’s a hero to all of us and our family. She’s part of our family now.”

