Minnesota Deputy Under Fire For Racist Tweet About Philando Castile’s Girlfriend

The deputy attacked Diamond Reynolds after news of her financial settlement over the shooting.

Posted 22 hours ago
A Minnesota deputy, who is also a city councilman, is trying to walk back a racist tweet about Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, after learning that she reached an agreement to settle her lawsuit for $800,000 in the controversial 2016 police involved shooting, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“She needs to come off County and State Aid now that she has some cash. It’ll be gone in 6 months on crack cocaine,” tweeted Tom McBroom, a Rice County Sheriff deputy and a City Council member in Elysian, Minnesota.

SEE ALSO:  Philando Castile’s Family Reaches $3 Million Settlement With Minnesota

The payout from St. Anthony, Minnesota and the city’s insurance company to Reynolds resolves litigation over Reynolds’ claim that she and her young daughter suffered emotional distress and were subjected to false arrest when former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Castile during a traffic stop—which Reynolds, who was in the car with her daughter, livestreamed immediately after the shooting. After coming under fire on social media and criticism from the Sheriff’s Office, McBroom said his tweet was misunderstood, according to City Pages. He said his post was not racist, claiming instead that he’s referring to women in general who are strung out on drugs and poor but prance into court with expensive pocketbooks. “I see it time and time again, and I just shake my head and say why wasn’t there anyone to help that person?”

READ MORE: Outrage Ensues After Cop Cleared In Philando Castile Death

A jury found Yanez not guilty of manslaughter and two counts of endangering Reynolds ad her daughter, who was 4 years old at the time. Castile calmly told the officer that he had a registered weapon in the car. Yanez claimed that he felt threatened by the Black man and fired his weapon, killing Castile. Evidence during the trial showed that one bullet passed through Castile’s seat and struck the back seat where the girl was sitting.

SOURCE:  Minneapolis Star Tribune, City Pages

