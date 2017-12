Faith Walking: Go With Your Gift [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell reads from Ephesians 2:10, which says that we were created by God “to do good works which God created in advance for us to do.” Erica Campbell talks about a song she used to sing to nurture her belief that she was destined to sing, and that everything she was doing and going through was preparing her for that. The difference between being called to do something, and doing something for any other reason, as how you work.

When you are called to do something, Erica explains, no level of frustration, exhaustion or otherwise could make you want to quit for good. So take some time to talk to God and figure out what your gift is. Because when it comes to your gift, you never lose your fire. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

