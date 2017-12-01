Get Up Erica
Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Kierra Sheard Bring Fans To Their Feet With “Your Spirit” [MUSIC VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 6 hours ago
Tasha Cobbs 'Heart. Passion. Pursuit.' Album Release Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard came together for “Your Spirit” video and it is incredible. The video takes place inside of a studio as they are recording the song and you can just feel the impact and power. Their voices are beautiful and the lyrics are amazing to hear.

 

One of the lines they keep repeating are “We stand in awe of you,” as the choir sings along with them. Everyone is feeling the words as they sing and rejoice the name of Jesus. Cobbs and Sheard are such powerhouses when they sing and we can only imagine how it was to be in that room and record.

“Your Spirit” is off of Cobbs new album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” Fans will not only love this song, but enjoy this wonderful video that is bringing people to their feet. What do you think of the video for “Your Spirit”?

