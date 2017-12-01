Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Kierra Sheard Bring Fans To Their Feet With “Your Spirit” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard came together for “Your Spirit” video and it is incredible. The video takes place inside of a studio as they are recording the song and you can just feel the impact and power. Their voices are beautiful and the lyrics are amazing to hear.

Follow @GetUpErica

One of the lines they keep repeating are “We stand in awe of you,” as the choir sings along with them. Everyone is feeling the words as they sing and rejoice the name of Jesus. Cobbs and Sheard are such powerhouses when they sing and we can only imagine how it was to be in that room and record.

“Your Spirit” is off of Cobbs new album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” Fans will not only love this song, but enjoy this wonderful video that is bringing people to their feet. What do you think of the video for “Your Spirit”?

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard And Kierra Sheard Give Powerful Performance Singing “Your Spirit” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobbs Album Release [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On Receiving Backlash For Working With Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]