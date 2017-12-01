Get Up Erica
8-Year-Old St. Jude Patient Beats Stage 4 Cancer

The Light NC staff

Posted 13 hours ago
St. Jude Walk/Run

8-year-old, Cameron Scott caught the hearts of so many after being featured on the Today show. Scott was diagnosed with a brain tumor and then went to stage 4 cancer. After that he was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

According to Wave 3, Scott had surgery and after six months of chemotherapy as well as radiation was declared cancer free. The Scott family never received a bill for the treatment. We are so happy for this young man and his family and pray more can be cancer free.

