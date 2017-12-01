8-Year-Old St. Jude Patient Beats Stage 4 Cancer

8-year-old, Cameron Scott caught the hearts of so many after being featured on the Today show. Scott was diagnosed with a brain tumor and then went to stage 4 cancer. After that he was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Follow @GetUpErica

Meet the 8-year-old superhero who beat brain cancer at St. Jude https://t.co/AnH6BZWHRx pic.twitter.com/TIIyDF0qL7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2017

I've donated to St. Jude since I was old enough to receive an allowance. My brother had leukemia and St. Jude is why the costs didn't burden my family. Though he lost his battle, these stories are proof of why those donations are ALWAYS worth it. https://t.co/lz8NHecEpj — Knuck If You Buckingham Palace (@trillmagnolia) November 25, 2017

According to Wave 3, Scott had surgery and after six months of chemotherapy as well as radiation was declared cancer free. The Scott family never received a bill for the treatment. We are so happy for this young man and his family and pray more can be cancer free.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Opens Up About Her Visit To St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital [VIDEO]

RELATED: Meet St. Jude Patient Azalea

RELATED: Father and Daughter Comfort Each Other While Both Went Through Breast Cancer