Ericaism: God Wants Your Yes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell sheds light on her own desire to control versus God’s plan in this Ericaism. Sometimes, God will take you to places and open doors that don’t quite look like what we envisioned they would look like. Erica explains that she has been faced with this many times, like doing her own radio show, which seemed impossible alongside all of her other commitments. But she didn’t let her own personal control issues get in the way of a new assignment from God.

Go with God’s plan, not yours- you’ve got to be willing to let go of what you think it’s going to be, and accept God’s vision. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

