Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash

Higher-ups at FOX News are reportedly "not happy" with Rivera's defense of Lauer.

Danielle Jennings

Posted 9 hours ago
6 reads
As the country continues to process the prompt firing of former NBC Today host Matt Lauer surrounding multiple reports of sexual harassment claims, fellow journalist Geraldo Rivera decided to put his foot in his mouth. Rivera went on a lengthy Twitter rant in defending Lauer and faced immediate backlash.

In a series of tweets, Rivera not only defended Matt Lauer against his sexual harassment claims, he also stated that “news is flirty business,” which set off a firestorm of online backlash that caused Rivera to apologize.

It should be noted that Rivera has his own troubled history with sexual assault, as an old 1991 interview with Bette Midler has resurfaced where she describes to Barbara Walters an incident where Rivera and his manager sexually assaulted her in a bathroom. He denied those allegations and insisted that they had consensual sex.

Check out Rivera’s initial defense of Lauer and apology in the tweets BELOW:

Meanwhile, FOX News released a statement condemning Rivera and separating itself from his comments:

“Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him,” FOX News Channel said in a statement to International Business Times.

 

