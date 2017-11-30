Over 100,000 “Thank You Jesus” Signs Sold Across The Country [VIDEO]

An Asheboro teenager is not only making great business moves, but is also spreading a message from God. 17-year-old Lucas Hunt recently sold over 100,000 “Thank You Jesus” signs. According to Fox 8, it was only supposed to be an Easter project, but grew into something bigger.

Originally the signs were being sold at Hopewell Friends in Asheboro. After the demand grew higher a printing company had to get involved in helping with orders. Hunt mentioned that people are purchasing them to express faith and hope. He said, “It’s an everyday thing. You pull out of your driveway, you pull in, you see it and you think of something you’re thankful for.”

Each sign costs $8 and the money goes towards printing costs as well as the Thank You Jesus Mission. Hunt is so happy about this project and we are so happy for this young man.

