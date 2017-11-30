Sports
Home > Sports

NFL Agrees To Activism Support Proposal To Spend $90-100M On Social Causes

ronintbutler

Posted 7 hours ago
10 reads
Leave a comment

According to reports from multiple sources, the NFL and its players have reached a tentative agreement on a proposal to partner together in an effort to promote social justice.  According to the Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the blueprint of the deal, (which needs to be ratified by NFL owners) states the league and its teams will “provide approximately $90 million to $100 million between the onset of the arrangement and 2023 to social causes deemed important by the players, focused in particular on African American communities.”

Earlier Wednesday however, the reported agreement was met with opposition when San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas both tweeted that they were leaving the Players Coalition because of differences of opinion with Jenkins and Boldin.

According to ESPN, Reid believes Jenkins had conversations with the league that he and Thomas were not looped in on.  ESPN also reported that Reid was unhappy after “he received a text from Jenkins on Wednesday morning asking him if he’d be comfortable ending the demonstrations if the NFL made a donation to the player coalition.”

Reid also reportedly took issue with Colin Kaepernick’s removal from the Players Coalition.  According to Maske, it may take until the annual league meeting in March for the agreement to be approved.

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

NFL; Sports; Football; Activism; Millions; Spend; Kaepernick; Protesting; Anthem; , Players; Athletes; Kneeling;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NFL Agrees To Activism Support Proposal To Spend $90-100M On Social Causes

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 3 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 month ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17