NFL Agrees To Activism Support Proposal To Spend $90-100M On Social Causes

According to reports from multiple sources, the NFL and its players have reached a tentative agreement on a proposal to partner together in an effort to promote social justice. According to the Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the blueprint of the deal, (which needs to be ratified by NFL owners) states the league and its teams will “provide approximately $90 million to $100 million between the onset of the arrangement and 2023 to social causes deemed important by the players, focused in particular on African American communities.”

Earlier Wednesday however, the reported agreement was met with opposition when San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas both tweeted that they were leaving the Players Coalition because of differences of opinion with Jenkins and Boldin.

According to ESPN, Reid believes Jenkins had conversations with the league that he and Thomas were not looped in on. ESPN also reported that Reid was unhappy after “he received a text from Jenkins on Wednesday morning asking him if he’d be comfortable ending the demonstrations if the NFL made a donation to the player coalition.” Reid also reportedly took issue with Colin Kaepernick’s removal from the Players Coalition. According to Maske, it may take until the annual league meeting in March for the agreement to be approved.

