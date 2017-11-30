For Real? April Ryan Not Invited To White House Holiday Party For First Time In 20 Years

Once again, Trump’s White House is proving that they have serious issues with Black women.

Case in point: Veteran journalist April Ryan has not been invited to their annual Holiday party, despite having been a guest at this fête for the past twenty years under several different presidents.

The NAACP tweeted this news on Wednesday.

"April Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks and a CNN contributor, told the Post she was not invited for the first time in 20 years covering the White House." https://t.co/kYzsVFMpXG — NAACP (@NAACP) November 29, 2017

In an interview, Ryan told The Washington Post, “I don’t think I was overlooked. I think they don’t like me. For whatever reason, they have disdain for me.”

But she was also very clear: She’s not pressed.

“[Trump] has the right to invite whoever he wants. He chose not to invite me. I’m good.”

Clearly, her not being invited may have also had something to do with her recent tension with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Just over Thanksgiving break, Sanders tweeted a picture of a pie that she claims she baked.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Ryan didn’t believe her and asked her to tweet a picture of it on her table.

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

This apparently got under Sanders skin. #Snowflake.

Notably, Ryan isn’t the only journalist who won’t be attending #45’s party. CNN, who Ryan also works for, announced that as an organization they have chosen to sit this year out.

But there’s a huge difference between making a choice to not attend an event after being invited and being dissed by the White House because they are afraid of a powerful Black woman who has the audacity to ask the tough questions.

No worries, April! You are most definitely invited to our holiday party. We’d love to have you!

RELATED NEWS:

April Ryan Says She Almost Quit After Sean Spicer Disrespected Her At The White House

#BlackWomenAtWork Is The Much-Needed Clapback To Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer’s Ignorance

Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters