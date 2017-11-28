Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Libya’s Slave Trade Is A Human Rights Issue. Here’s Why You Should Care.

The crisis is compounded by the influx of smugglers lawlessly operating in Libya.

The Light NC staff

Posted November 28, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

African migrants escaping war-torn countries in pursuit of a better life  are now being sold in Libyan slave markets, according to a report by CNN.

The news comes as a troublesome CNN video report uncovered a group of African male migrants being sold as farm workers in a Tripoli market. Some of the migrants have been sold for as little as $400, CNN reports.

Human rights group have responded in outrage in the days following the report, calling on world leaders to intervene in Libya’s affairs. The nation has been without a leader since the 2011 outing of Col. Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed by NATO forces. On Tuesday, Libyan officials vowed to investigate the matter and urged the African Union to intervene.

The crisis is compounded by the influx of smugglers lawlessly operating in Libya. The country is a prime destination for migrants because of its location near the Mediterranean sea, easily accessible to southern Europe. Thousands of people have made the exodus from Nigeria, Eritrea, Guinea, Ivory Coast,, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia.

“I abhor these appalling acts and call upon all competent authorities to investigate these activities without delay and to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have asked the relevant United Nations actors to actively pursue this matter,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in statement to Al Jazeera.

Several celebrities have called on the U.S. and the United Nations to stop the human tragedy from continuing.

SOURCE: CNNAl Jazeera

DON’T MISS:

Trump Can’t Catch Undocumented Immigrants So He’s Going After Immigrants Here Legally

26 Girls Migrating From Nigeria And Niger, Found Dead At Sea

Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett

See Every Black Woman That Was In The Running For Miss Universe 2017

32 photos Launch gallery

See Every Black Woman That Was In The Running For Miss Universe 2017

Continue reading See Every Black Woman That Was In The Running For Miss Universe 2017

See Every Black Woman That Was In The Running For Miss Universe 2017

On Sunday evening, Miss Universe 2017 was crowned. Congratulations to South Africa's very own, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who focuses on HIV/AIDS awareness and education. She beat first runner up, Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez and second-runner up, Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett. We rounded up all the melanated goddesses that competed in this pageant. See their fabulous dresses and learn more about each of the Black women that participated in the pageant. They are all winners in our book! DONT MISS: LET’S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women 21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women See Every Black Model Walked The Runway At The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 3 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 month ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17