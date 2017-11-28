Entertainment News
David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Over Son With Jennifer Hudson

As part of the agreement, Hudson has agreed to drop the order of protection against Otunga.

Posted 2 hours ago
'The Color Purple' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Jennifer Hudson and ex-fiance David Otunga have finally reached an agreement in their ongoing custody battle involving their 8-year-old son, David Otugna Jr., TMZ reports.

Otunga was granted temporary primary custody, due to Hudson’s busy travel schedule. The former wrestler and reality star contestant claimed he was the primary caretaker since their son’s birth, culminating during the years of Hudson’s career. The singer is currently filming the new season of “The Voice,” traveling back and forth from London to Los Angeles.

As part of the temporary agreement, Hudson will drop the order of protection she filed in November.

