Join The Light For Our “Holiday Collection Drive” For The Homeless

The Light’s holiday collection drive for the homeless – Saturday December 9th from 10-3pm.

There are so many in our community who are without the basics, the necessities this holiday.

So join us and donate to those in the community that are in need of toiletries, new hat, gloves, scarves, socks and underwear for men and women and other personal hygiene items.

We will be at:

Zaxby’s in Knightdale – 6702 Knightdale Blvd. in Knightdale.

Coming to the need of those in the community, We are The Light 103.9.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: