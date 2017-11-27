Faith Walking: Don’t Miss It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell talks about the time when she was 20 and had to pick up the Bible because of some things she was going through. Erica talked about missing messages and wisdom that God is trying to show you. She mentioned that sometimes people go to church and go home, but still don’t apply the message to their life.

Erica mentioned that God is able and you must look beyond negativity. She told listeners to open your eyes a little more and don’t miss out. Erica gave a great word of advice and hopes people apply what she said.

