Ericaism: Check Your First Response [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What is your first response when you receive good or bad news? Erica Campbell during her Ericaism speaks on how we handle things when we receive news. She mentioned that sometimes when people receive good news the first thing they say is “stop playing,” which is like having doubt.

Sometimes when we receive bad news we are angry, frustrated and don’t know how to handle it. She believes every actions sends a message to heaven and we must not get over overwhelmed. Erica mentioned to trust in the Lord.

