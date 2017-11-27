Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cyber Monday Safety and Deals

The Light NC Staff

Posted 16 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Cyber Monday specials are seen on the Co

Source: STAN HONDA / Getty

*Update your security software before you do anything else

1. Bargain emails offering  gift cards and coupon deals –You’ll get a lot of emails offering you free gift cards or gift cards offering crazy discounts. If if sounds to good to be true it is. Buyer Beware. The scam is to get you to enter your personal information online, so they can hack into your accounts or buy stuff in your name.

2. Bogus e-tailers- It’s important to be savvy  while performing web transactions.  There are some steps to make sure you are not getting ripped off:

 

  • Only buy from websites/companies you recognize and trust
  • If you are not familiar with a company check them out before turning over your financial information
  • Track consumer feedback on a company
  • No deal is that great it will probably be there tomorrow and maybe cost less.
  • Use your credit card when making online purchases so that can dispute charges if something happens with your order

 

Cyber Monday deals: http://abcnews.go.com/US/cyber-monday-2017-roundup-years-best-deals/story?id=51397211

3. E-cards and video greetings- Some scammers will send you e-cards or videos that download malware to your computer when you click on them. They might even come from a familiar email or Twitter account, if one of your friends gets hacked.

4. Secret shopper jobs-You might get a job offer to be a secret shopper. The perpetrators will  tell you to cash the checks, go shopping, and then wire the rest of the money back to the company.  While your bank clears the check and the money is available, you’ll later discover the check was forged and meanwhile you already wired money from your own account.

4. Incredible discounts from unfamiliar sites- You make a purchase and give them your credit card info and they use it to buy stuff on the real site where you should have gone in the first place.

  • Always keep any documentation of the purchase

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cyber Monday Safety and Deals

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 2 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 4 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17