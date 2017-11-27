Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

Tichina's new beau is armed with muscles and melanin.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 11 hours ago
22 reads
Leave a comment
Tichina Arnold

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

You can’t keep a good girl down.

Right after it was announced both ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Daytime Divas’ were cancelled, actress Tichina Arnold is bouncing back by cozying up to a new bae.

The 48-year-old ‘Martin’ alum has been romantically linked to heavyweight boxer from Detroit, Cedric Boswell.

Ok #TichinaArnold 👀🍫 #blacklove

A post shared by BlackAmericaWeb (@blackamericaweb) on

In 2016, Arnold went through an ugly divorce with NBA coach Reno Bighorns after 4 years of marriage. The split changed the 48-year-old’s approach to relationships, telling People back in July,

“I always allowed the man to choose me, so I’m going to switch direction a little and give myself more time. I doubt if I’ll ever get married again. I’m older now, I have no ideals. I’m blessed to have done it all.”

Well looks like she’s doing it all and someHave fun Tichina!

Along with having a new beau, Tichina is one proud mama.

Check out her daughter sanging below:

#PressPlay #TichinaArnold's daughter better sing!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

SOURCE: MADAME NOIRE

RELATED LINKS

Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On ‘Martin’

Jennifer Hudson, Tichina Arnold And Ciara Show Off Their Kids’ Singing Abilities

Vanessa Williams &amp; Tichina Arnold To Lead VH1’s Scripted Series ‘Daytime Divas’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 2 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 4 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17