Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty
You can’t keep a good girl down.
Right after it was announced both ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Daytime Divas’ were cancelled, actress
is bouncing back by cozying up to a new bae. Tichina Arnold
The 48-year-old ‘Martin’ alum has been romantically linked to heavyweight boxer from Detroit, Cedric Boswell.
In 2016, Arnold went through an ugly divorce with NBA coach Reno Bighorns after 4 years of marriage. The split changed the 48-year-old’s approach to relationships, telling
People back in July,
“I always allowed the man to choose me, so I’m going to switch direction a little and give myself more time. I doubt if I’ll ever get married again. I’m older now, I have no ideals. I’m blessed to have done it all.”
Well looks like she’s doing it all
and someHave fun Tichina! .
Along with having a new beau, Tichina is one proud mama.
Check out her daughter
sanging below:
SOURCE:
MADAME NOIRE
