Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support On Cyber Monday, And Forever

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support On Cyber Monday, And Forever

"We have to keep these dollars in our community just a little bit longer."

News One

Posted 16 hours ago

Fresh off of Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday provides the latest chance to support Black-owned companies offering online discounts and sales during the holiday season. Not only is it an opportunity to grab some good deals as gifting becomes increasingly urgent in the next few weeks, it’s also the perfect time to support Black businesses that could use all the help they can get to stay afloat.

“Nationwide there are more than 2.6 million black-owned businesses,” Black business owner Antwon Davis told NBC News. “But eight out of 10 fail within the first year and a half because of a lack of exposure, a lack of capital, and a lack of business acumen.”

RELATED: Will Black People Rescue The Holiday Shopping Season?

Buying Black has also become somewhat of a rallying call for African-Americans after the polarizing campaign and election of Donald Trump widened the racial divide in America last year. That fact led to at least one woman looking to avoid major retailers this year in favor of spending her money with Black-owned businesses.

“We have to keep these dollars in our community just a little bit longer,’’ Black Florida consumer Candy Lowe told USA Today. “If we can …   we’ll see an economic improvement. If we see more businesses getting support, it won’t be so frightening to be a business owner.’’

What better time than the present to start putting into practice what Lowe has proposed?

The Black Business News Blog listed 25 Black-owned businesses offering up their wares for sale, including everything from desserts and snacks to drinks to cosmetics to clothing and more.

The Black Girl With Long Hair website also listed more than 40 other Black companies that focus on cosmetics and fashion.

Super Selected’s website has also provided a list of products made by 50 Black-owned companies that were offering sales for Cyber Monday.

A Twitter hashtag for Black-owned businesses has gone viral, and more Black-owned deals for Cyber Monday, the overall holiday season and for the future can be found by clicking here and here.

SEE ALSO:

Proposed Legislation Would Garnish Inmates’ Commissary Accounts

State Department Cuts Target Top Black Diplomats

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 2 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 4 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17