Trump ‘Afraid And Awed’ By Black People

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump ‘Afraid And Awed’ By Black People

The president’s ghostwriter assesses Trump’s pattern of dealing with African Americans.

News One

Posted 13 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

In analyzing President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with LaVar Ball, Trump’s ghostwriter, Tony Schwartz, concluded that the president is in part “awed” and “frightened” by Black people, CNN reported.

SEE ALSO:  Has Donald Trump Met His Match In LaVar Ball? Big Baller Has Nothing To Lose

“So first of all, his father [LaVar Ball] is a tall Black man, and I think Trump is half awed and half frightened by Black people and his only way of dealing with them is to attack them. On the other hand, I think he has a zero tolerance for any criticism of any kind, that’s why he goes after anybody who says virtually anything about him that’s negative,” Schwartz stated.

Trump and Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, have been in a heated, some would say juvenile, feud over the president’s roll in helping to get LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA basketball teammates released from China. The three athletes were arrested in October for shoplifting high-end items from shops in China during their team’s visit for exhibition games. Ball seems to be having fun in his war of words with Trump–but the president, not so much. He has fired off a storm of angry tweets, calling LaVar Ball an “ungrateful fool” in one post.

READ MORE: ‘Big Baller’ LiAngelo Ball Could Have Gotten Big Prison Time For Shoplifting In China

Michael D’Antonio, the biographer who wrote “The Truth About Trump,” agreed with Schwartz’s assessment. “I think what Tony said was correct, that there are these dual motivations on his part. On the one hand it is racial, on the other hand he has very thin skin,” he told CNN. D’Antonio noted that Trump targets Black athletes for his venom instead of regular White guys.

SOURCE:  CNN

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Trump’s Dangerous Rhetoric About Black Women Must End

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 2 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 4 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 months ago
09.12.17