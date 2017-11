The Light Visits The November Pastor Of The Month

On Sunday Nov. 26th The Light presented Pastor Onyx Martin Sr. of Higher Level Worship Center in Clinton NC with the Pastor of the month plaque for being the November Pastor of The Month. The church is located at 1010 McKoy St. in Clinton.

The Pastor of The Month is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9.

Here are some pictures from the event.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: