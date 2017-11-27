Love Talking: God Loves Diversity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When God created the world, he did not just create one language or race, nor did he create any of them more important than the others. He didn’t make multitudes of different types of people by accident, either.

The bible says there is no language or race without significance. It might be easy to point fingers and vilify certain groups for pain they have caused, but we are all God’s children. And not only that, but God is going to get who needs to be got by the end. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

