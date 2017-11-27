Get Up Erica
Love Talking: God Loves Diversity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
When God created the world, he did not just create one language or race, nor did he create any of them more important than the others. He didn’t make multitudes of different types of people by accident, either.

The bible says there is no language or race without significance. It might be easy to point fingers and vilify certain groups for pain they have caused, but we are all God’s children. And not only that, but God is going to get who needs to be got by the end.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

