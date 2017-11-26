Faith Walking: Watch Your Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica kicks this Faith Walk off with Proverbs 13:3; “He that keepeth his mouth, keepeth his life.” That same scripture sayss that opening your mouth wide causes destruction. “Careless talk,” Erica explains, “will ruin everything.” In a super opinionated society, it’s easy to feel like we can be reckless with our words. But Erica points out that God spoke the world into creation, so when we speak, we are either speaking life or death with our words.

So be careful what you say!There is a beauty in being silent, holding your peace, and letting the Lord fight your battle for you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

