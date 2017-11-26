Ericaism: There Are No Shortcuts To Greatness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell confesses that she went to have a strange body treatment that is supposed to help slim down, but during the process of it, she realized it was stupid. Erica talks about some of the other crazy things she has tried, other than working out, in order to lose weight.

She explains that even though she knows very well that there are no shortcuts to greatness, she’ll try to trick herself every now and then. But at the end of the day, greatness demands that you do the work! In order to get something you’ve never had, you have to do something you’ve never done. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

