Love Talking: Train Up A Child In The Way It Should Go [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell explains that the bible says to “train up a child in the way he should go.” Without mommies and daddies to guide children on how to take care of themselves consistently, they aren’t going to know. So we can’t expect kids to just magically understand how to properly greet their elders, or to get to bed at the right time, to eat right and drink enough water- they need you to give them the tools they need to be great.

Not only do we have to teach them, we have to teach them from a source of love. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

