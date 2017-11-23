Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell & GRIFF’s Tips For Black Friday Shopping Without Getting Snatched Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 23, 2017
After the Thanksgiving festivities calm down, a lot of people head out to the malls and shopping centers to try nab those pricey products that are supposedly on super-sale for Black Friday. It’s a day that is notorious for its chaotic hustle and long lines at early hours.

While Erica Campbell and GRIFF aren’t super keen on going out into the Black Friday hysteria themselves, they’ve got some tips for the folks that are planning on braving the merch madness this year. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

