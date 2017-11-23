Entertainment News
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose

After starting your own network, why not do morning news?

Posted November 22, 2017
There’s word that The CBS Morning Show may tap Oprah Winfrey for a spot on their daily broadcast.

Could Oprah be expanding her role at CBS?

After joiing 60 Minutes back in September, producers for The CBS Morning Show are supposedly desperate to wrangle Oprah for their own show. According to Page Six, they would like her to take over for Charlie Rose on a part-time basis, and they’re willing to take what they can get. It is Oprah, afterall.

“They are begging Oprah to fill in,” a TV insider told Page Six. “Not full time . . . But they are hoping she’ll do one day, two days, one hour, fill in ’til Christmas. Anything.”

If Oprah were to join The CBS Morning Show, she would be starting the day with her bestie Gayle King, and we could all revel in their joint TV slayage.

That said, Oprah would be one of a select roster that would rotate the seat throughout the week.

Reps for neither Oprah nor Gayle have confirmed the rumors, but we’re excited about the possibilities of seeing these besties team up every morning!

