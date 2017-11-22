[Interview] 100 Men In Black Christmas Concert

Looking for a festive event to attend for the holidays? Listen as Melissa talks with Marlon West of 100 Men in Black.

Here’s one you don’t want to miss. 100 Men in Black Annual Christmas Concert will start the month of December with a celebration to the King of Kings! This will be a Christmas concert, Canada fundraiser and Scholarship Awards.

Listen as Melissa talks with Mr. West about this great event.

Special guests this year will include:

*Zeb Harrison & the Sounds of Praise Band from Charlotte, NC (New Orleans style gospel)

*The Turrentine Middle School Chorus from Burlington, NC

*100 Men in Black Male Chorus

Tickets are $15 in advance / $20 at the door / Youth 18 and under are FREE with ID

Tickets can be purchased online: www.itickets.com/events/389586

Tickets can be purchased in person at:

King’s Park Int’l Church 1305 Odyssey Drive

919.544.6304

Hayti Heritage Center 803 Old Fayetteville St Durham 919.683.1709

Homestead Steakhouse & Restaurant 205 Frank Timberlake Rd, Timberlake, NC

336.364.8506

