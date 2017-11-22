Get Up Erica
GRIFF Makes The Mistake Of Asking Erica Campbell If She Can Cook Yams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

As Erica Campbell and GRIFF are getting excited for this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, they talked about everyone’s favorite subject on Thanksgiving: the food! When Erica Campbell talked about her favorite dishes- mac & cheese and yams -GRIFF asks Erica if she can cook yams. Erica broke it all the way down for him!

Plus, Erica shares a story of a Thanksgiving miracle that happened in her household one year. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

