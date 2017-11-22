Gabby Douglas Speaks Out On Abuse Allegations Against Larry Nassar

On Instagram Tuesday, United States Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas released a statement commenting on the abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar made by teammate Aly Raisman as well as other gymnasts. Douglas’ statement comes after she was criticized via social media by teammate Simone Biles for victim-shaming Raisman on Twitter:

In the post, which also doubled as an apology to Raisman, Douglas wrote: “I didn’t view my comments as victim shaming because I know no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar. I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.”

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: