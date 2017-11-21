Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending”

Earlier today the music legend's name was trending on Twitter, spawned by deathbed rumors.

Hello Beautiful

Posted November 21, 2017
1 reads
Leave a comment
38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Music legend Aretha Franklin was the subject of another internet death hoax.

The 75-year-old’s name began trending on Twitter, with many fans fearing the soul singer had passed.

A rep for Franklin told reporter Shaun Robinson that the rumors were untrue. Robinson took to Twitter this morning to dispel the murmurs.

This is the second time Robinson has come to Franklin’s defense to report the truth about her health.  In 2011, Franklin exclusively told Robinson she was not suffering from pancreatic cancer.

“I don’t know where ‘pancreatic cancer’ came from,” she told Robinson at the time.

” I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody.”

SOURCE: PAGE SIX 

 

RELATED LINKS

The Diva Has Returned: Aretha Franklin Reveals Stunning Weight Loss

Battle Of The Divas: Aretha Franklin And Dionne Warwick Get Into It Over Whitney Houston

Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma In Hilarious Parody Diss Record

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending”

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 2 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17