GoFundMe, Thurgood Marshall College Fund Join Forces For HBCU Students’ Tuition

News One
A campaign for Howard University has been started.

Posted November 21, 2017
1 reads
Students at historically Black colleges and universities are getting more help with their tuition.

GoFundMe has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to raise money for young adults who attend 47 of the nation’s public HBCUs. The new TMCF fundraising hub will be a financial resource for students and their peers, who will have a platform to run their own campaigns with the companies’ guidance.

“No American should be prevented from enrolling in and graduating from college because of money. Sadly, that is a reality for many HBCU students,” Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., TMCF President & CEO, said in a release. “This innovative partnership with GoFundMe makes ordinary people extraordinary philanthropists, through their online giving platform now used to support deserving HBCU students pay for their college education.”

TMCF and GoFundMe want to empower young people and provide necessary tips for them to collect funds. The companies want to streamline the search process, so philanthropic donors can easily find and contribute money to students’ campaigns.

GoFundMe has become a go-to for raising donations for college tuition, among other things.

“Thousands of students have turned to GoFundMe to help pay for college, and with college tuition on the rise, it’s more important than ever to help support students pursuing their higher education,” Rob Solomon, GoFundMe CEO, stated. “This new partnership will make it simpler and easier for HBCU students to get the financial support they need to thrive at college.”

So far, six GoFundMe campaigns for students at Howard University, Fayetteville State, Norfolk State, and South Carolina State have been started. Collecting donations online allows for several benefits: quick and instant financial support, ability to share campaigns on social media to increase reach and the chance to raise awareness about needs among students of color to pay for education expenses.

Interested students and donors can visit the hub here: www.gofundme.com/tmcf.

