GRIFF’s Prayer: Blame It On Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF decided to dedicate this prayer to a woman named Theresa, who responded to a segment on healthy eating with a declaration that she was still going to eat whatever she wants. GRIFF decided to send some prayers up for her, since she’d have to be dealing with some intense physical repercussions for making that choice.

GRIFF also provides some tips for Theresa, in case she might be open to trying some smaller methods of getting healthy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

