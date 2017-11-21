Gearing Up For Black Friday? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

It’s that time of year again, when America’s top retailers gear up for one of the biggest shopping weekends. The first of the retailers will kick off the shopping holiday, early Thursday morning.

Here’s our guide to all of your Black Friday shopping:

Best Buy

Opens: 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens Friday at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Pro-Tip: My Best Buy members get early access to Black Friday deals starting Monday November 20.

Online: Best Buy says “almost” every deal will be available online beginning Thanksgiving morning. Shoppers get free shipping all season long.

Target

Opens: 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes at midnight and reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

Highlights: Target is promising the “lowest prices of the year” on video games, TVs and other electronics. Customers who spend $50 on Black Friday will get a 20% off coupon for a future shopping trip.

Deals include an XBox One S 500 GB console for $190 (save $90 and get a $25 gift card) and a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for $850 (save $156).

Pro-Tip: REDcard holders will get early access to more than 100 deals online starting Wednesday Nov. 22.

Online: Black Friday deals will be available on Target.com early Thanksgiving morning.

Toys “R” Us

Opens: 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Friday.

Highlights: A few pre-Black Friday sales will show up Sunday November 19 and run through Wednesday November 22. A few deals will be available only in stores through midnight. They include a a Barbie Pink Passport Townhouse for $60 (50% off) and a motorized Power Wheels Boomerang for $250 (save $150).

Online: Black Friday deals will go live on Toysrus.com/BlackFriday Wednesday Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Toys “R” Us offers a pick-up-in-store option.

Walmart

Opens: Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m., but most Walmart stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving. Hours vary by location.

Highlights: Walmart will release color-coded maps of its stores to help customers find what they are looking for. Among the deals it’s touted: a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for $190 (save $176), a Google Chromecast for $20 (save $15), a iPad 5th Gen 32GB for $249 (save $80), and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $1,000 (save $300).

Online: Deals begin on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

