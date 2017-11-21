Voter Would Trust Trump’s Word Over Jesus [VIDEO]

During a conversation on CNN, Alisyn Camerota interviewed several Trump voters to talk about how they feel one year after he was elected. One Trump voter praised the cabinet as well as certain things the president has done since getting elected. He even spoke out about if the president was with Russia or not.

Trump voter panelist: "If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, 'Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it's true.'" pic.twitter.com/4f8bXkXzhY — New Day (@NewDay) November 20, 2017

According to Mediate, he said “If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it’s true.” When she asked him why he felt that way he simply said, “I believe him. He’s a good man. And he’s taken so much shots for us.” Everyone just looked at him and didn’t have much to say about his comment.

