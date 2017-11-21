Erica Campbell & GRIFF On Focusing On The “Thanks” In Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell & GRIFF were talking about keeping the “thanks” part of Thanksgiving going no matter how big or small you’re celebrating this year. Erica points out that just the fact that we’re still here and breathing and alive is enough to be thankful for. GRIFF explains that there are always people out there who could use a little pick me up on Thanksgiving, so if you know people who don’t have anywhere to go- invite them to yours!
GRIFF also talks some of the charitable efforts going on in his city that he likes to take part in. Where can you get involved in your city? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
