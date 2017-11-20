Entertainment News
Serena Williams Teams Up With Gatorade For A Powerful Message Encouraging Young Women Athletes

Baby Alexis also makes a cute cameo in the new ad titled "Sisters in Sweat."

HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted November 20, 2017
Serena Williams’ week just got even bigger.

The superstar athlete linked up with mega brand Gatorade to encourage young female athletes everywhere to keep going. Using her newborn daughter Alexis as her  muse, Williams voices a letter detailing how sports can be used as a metaphor to navigate life’s many triumphs and challenges.

“In this game of life, please keep playing no matter what,” Williams says. “Just like it taught me, sports will teach you to be strong.”

The ad titled “Sisters in Sweat” features a montage of young girls as they tackle basketball, track and field, volleyball, soccer and rugby, while Williams cradles her baby girl. Pictures of several prominent women including Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, actress Allison Williams and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, are shown in their younger years as student-athletes.

Gatorade and Williams teamed up to launch the campaign to spread awareness that by age 14, girls drop out of sports at 1.5 times the rate of boys. Gatorade hopes the ad also helps to highlight the “long-term personal benefits” of a life on the field.

Watch the new commercial in its entirety above.

