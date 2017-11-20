Entertainment News
Justice League’ Just Missed The Mark At The Box office Opening Weekend

“Justice League,” the mashup that brought together some of DC Entertainment’s biggest superhero stars, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash, nabbed an estimated $96 million at the box office in the U.S. this weekend.

 Even though that number is still big for an opening weekend, the film came in under the roughly $110 million the industry expected. It’s also the lowest opening for the Warner Bros. superhero brand, trailing films like 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and this summer’s “Wonder Woman.”
It is the only film in the DC Extended Universe to not crack the $100 million mark in the United States at its opening, however the film still brought in $281.5 million worldwide.  Bad reviews could be the culprit to blame for the sluggish opening of the film, which stars Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

“Justice League” holds a 40% score on the review site Rotten Tomatoes which is a steep drop compared to the brand’s biggest hit, “Wonder Woman,” which received a 92% score in June.  Critics described the film as a “big, ugly mess,” saying that superhero fans “deserve better.”

By comparison, the film appeared to win over more of the movie going public as it received a “B+” on CinemaScore.

