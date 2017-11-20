Women Dominate The Stage At American Music Awards

It’s safe to say that women dominated this year’s American Music Awards, but not as nominees or winners. In categories like artist of the year and favorite pop/rock album, no female acts were included in the nominees.

On Sunday night only six female artists or groups that include women won in the over two dozen fan voted awards handed out. However, the legendary Diana Ross was given a lifetime achievement award, which was noted by former President Barack Obama as a well overdue honor.

There were many big moments mainly given by women who took over the show with powerful, incredible, emotional and inspiring performances. These performances included artists such as Ross, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga and more.

Here’s a look at the top moments at the American Music Awards:

Diana Ross Lifetime Achievement Award

Host actress Tracee Ellis Ross and her mother, style icon, singer and actress Diana Ross made history as the first mother and daughter to both host the awards show. Tracee even honored her mother by wearing one of her mother’s sequined tops during the show.

The Detroit-born legend who started her singing career as a member of the Supremes received video messages from the Obamas as well as Taylor Swift. She did not disappoint during her performance when she appeared draped in a purple, fluffy tulle coat and long black gloves. She delivered an upbeat and inspiring performance of her hits, including “I’m Coming Out,” ”Take Me Higher” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Diana Ross ended the performance by inviting her children and grandchildren on stage as she poured her heart out to her fans. “This is my family and I am sending love out to all of you our global family and I really, really love to be here,” Ross said. “And I feel so humbled by this.”

Powerhouse Vocalists

Two of pop music’s powerful vocalists, Pink and Kelly Clarkson, performed an epic version of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” with images from the recent tragedies on screens behind them. At the end of the performance, the two singers embraced in a hug and the crowd rose to its feet.

It was not only a great performance, but set the tone for a night of uplifting and positive messages. Kelly Clarkson, who was the first winner of “American Idol,” also killed her songs “Miss Independent” and “Love So Soft.”

Pink is well-known for her high-flying stage performances, but for her later performance she took it to a superhero level when she performed on the side of a high-rise hotel in Los Angeles with aerial dancers. Christina Aguilera took on the daunting task of singing a medley of hits from Whitney Houston’s “Bodyguard” soundtrack, while Demi Lovato’s performance of “Sorry, Not Sorry.”

Lady Gaga, also hit the stage Sunday night however she performed via telecast from a tour stop in Washington D.C., in which she told her fans that “If you feel different, or feel not understood, don’t you dare give up on who you are.”

Click here for more information

screen_name=’thelightnc’]

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: