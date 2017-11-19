China Wants Christians To Replace Images Of Jesus With Communist President

The Christianity Today is reporting that Communist Party of China are urging Christian residents to take down their religious displays. They would like it to be replaced with posters of President Xi Jinpin. So far over 600 Christian symbols have been removed from living rooms and over 453 portraits of the Communist leader now is placed on the wall instead.

This was apart of a government campaign that mentioned they were trying to alleviate poverty. CPC members believe that faith is to blame for financial troubles. The head of the government said, “Many poor households have plunged into poverty because of illness in the family. Some resorted to believing in Jesus to cure their illnesses. But we tried to tell them that getting ill is a physical thing, and that the people who can really help them are the Communist Party and General Secretary Xi.”

It is also alleged that people were told if they didn’t take down their religious pieces they would receive assistance from the government. As many know there is a tradition where Chinese leaders take there power to rule over households. They do this to force social movements and sometimes threaten their citizens. The New York Times even talked about it within a story in which a Chinese student talked about Xi’s political agenda.

