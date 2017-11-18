Angela Martin Kicks Off A Powerful Prayer With Gratitude [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Angela Martin spoke with Erica Campbell about the massive prayer meetings she holds for women on Saturday mornings in Chicago. Then, she kicked off a powerful prayer for the people with gratitude. She thanks God for everything He is and all He provides. She prays that God’s favor follows everyone listening, and speaks prosperity over the people of God.

She prays that God gives people not just what they need, but also the desires of the heart, and that nothing ever comes between God and His people. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

