Local
Home > Local

Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
8 reads
Leave a comment
US-LIFESTYLE-THANKSGIVING

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Thanksgiving Feed The Homeless and The Hungry
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Body of Christ Outreach Ministry
Address Line 1:  6081 Lemon Springs Road
City, State, Zip:  Sanford, North Carolina 27330
Event Description:  I AM My Sister’s Keeper and Experiencing God Socials (EG Socials) has partnered with Body of Christ Outreach Ministry, Family Promise of Lee County, and New Life Fellowship Church for our Thanksgiving Feed The Homeless and The Hungry!

We are EXCITED about giving back to our community by helping and feeding those less fortunate than us. Come join us and help us as we serve our community!

WHEN: November 18th, 2017

TIME: 11:00AM to 2:00PM

WHERE: Body of Christ Outreach Ministry, 6081 Lemon Springs Road, Sanford, North Carolina 27330

WE ARE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS!

For more information, please contact me: Minister Karolyn Johnson via email at kjohnson@iammysisterskeeper-nc.com OR via phone or inbox message.
Event Contact:  Minister Karolyn Johnson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 400 0307
Event Contact Email:  kjohnson@iammysisterskeeper-nc.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.iammysisterskeeper-nc.com

 

 

Veterans Day Celebration
Event Date:  11/19/2017
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hand of God Church Ministries
Address Line 1:  112 N Church St
City, State, Zip:  Zebulon, NC 27597
Event Description:  Join us as we honor our veterans. The Message will be delivered by Rev Herbert Gray, a 37 year veteran of the US Army. The event will begin at 4pm. The oldest veteran in attendance will be honored. Look forward to seeing you there.
Event Contact:  Herbert Gray
Event Contact Number:  (919) 559-3095
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site: 

 

 

 

  COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER
Event Date:  11192017
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  CHRISTIAN CULTURE CENTER
Address Line 1:  707 MURCHISON ROAD
City, State, Zip:  FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28301
Event Description:  CHRIST CATHEDRAL INVITES YOU TO ATTEND OUR ANNUAL FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2017 AT 3:00 PM AT THE CHRISTIAN CULTURAL CENTER LOCATED AT 707 MURCHISON ROAD, FAYETTEVILLE, NC.

PASTORS: APOSTLE J.V. & PASTOR NORA Y. PORTER
Event Contact:  MISSIONARY CITRONELLA TODD
Event Contact Number:  910-6303-157
Event Contact Email:  citronellat@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.christcathedralchurch.org

 

 

Our Song Our Sound Concert with the Rices
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Divine Habitation Ministries
Address Line 1:  227 Orville Street
City, State, Zip:  Rocky Mount Nc
Event Description:  Jonathan and Daja Rice ( Husband and Wife Music Ministry Team) presents a night of Thanksgiving through song and praise . Featured musical guest will Natasha Crayton from Bodyton Va( recently appeared on Spiritual Awakening) and Comedic Guest Sister Peacock. This is an event for your entire family. Come and enjoy great music and great laughs.
Event Contact:  Jonathan Macarthur Rice
Event Contact Number:  2527672481
Event Contact Email:  jonrice27@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://jonrice27.wixsite.com/oursongoursoundevent

 

Foster Care Information Meeting
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  11:30 am -1:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Family Resource Center SA
Address Line 1:  3825 BARRETT DR, STE 101
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  Information meeting about becoming a foster parent.
Event Contact:  Shea Cleveland
Event Contact Number:  9198349300, ext 103
Event Contact Email:  shea.cleveland@frcsa.org
Event Web Site:  frcsa.org

 

 

Gospel Benefit concertEvent Date: 11/18/2017Event Time: 6:00 pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Disaster Relief benefit concert for PuertoAddress Line 1: 3001 Tryon rdCity, State, Zip: Raleigh, nc 27603Event Description: Disaster Relief benefit concert for PuertoEvent Contact: Leon HaywoodEvent Contact Number: 9196335794Event Contact Email: leonhaywood@hotmail.comEvent Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/StJohnAMEChurch/

 

Nights of Worship
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  6PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  ICC Church
Address Line 1:  555 SW Maynard Rd
City, State, Zip:  Cary, NC, 27511
Event Description:  Come and join us in launching the NOW Movement. NOW stands for Nights of Worship and our purpose is to see people from different denominations, cultures and generations gathering together to worship God with no holds barred.

We unite, worship, and share a word, with no time constraints.

Join us, the movement begins with you and me NOW.

John 4:23 “But the time is coming indeed it’s here NOW when true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and in truth. The Father is looking for those who will worship him that way”.
Event Contact:  NOW Movement
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/events/298553300552239/?ti=icl

 

 

 

Night of the Arts Casting Call/Auditions
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  9-12am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Victorious Praise
Address Line 1:  2116 Page Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27710
Event Description:  Casting Call for Arts, Dance and Mime.

Bring your gifts and talents to our Audition for out Annual Night of the Arts Event.There will be a Special Showcase to Highlight those individuals chosen from the audition.

Thank you
Event Contact:  Marshetta Parker
Event Contact Number:  919-957-7500
Event Contact Email: 

 

 

Shaw University On the Spot Application Day
Event Date:  11/19/2017
Event Time:  10:00am-3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Shaw University Debnam Hall
Address Line 1:  118 East South Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Apply to Shaw University today, start January 10th!

Scholarships for qualifying students are still available.

For on the spot admissions, students must haveOfficial transcripts (college transcripts if transferring)

SAT or ACT scores

Letters of recommendation

*Financial Aid staff will be available to talk to students about applying for financial assistance.
Event Contact:  Stacey Sowell
Event Contact Number:  919-546-8275
Event Contact Email:  admissions@shawu.edu
Event Web Site:  http://www.shawu.edu/admissions

 

 

 

 

Night of Worship
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Redeeming Love Church
Address Line 1:  3425 Rock Quarry Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27610
Event Description:  Join us as we unite in experiencing the presence of God in Worship! Expect to feel the transforming love of God and the power of a community coming together to Praise, Worship, and Pray!

Our special guest for the evening is the powerful worship leader and national recording artist, Demarcus Kelly! This gifted man of God has shared the stage of Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs, and many others. Come experience heart felt, compelling worship from an artist focused on eternity!

Other worship leaders for this special night include: Ms.Diane Patterson of Raleigh, NC, United Cadence of Raleigh, NC, Pastor Robert L. Mason of Durham, NC (Greater Love Worship Center) and Pastor Mark T. Gibson, of Raleigh, NC (Redeeming Love MBC).

Don’t miss this one special night, “Falling in Love with Jesus, N.O.W!
Event Contact:  Janice Hawkins
Event Contact Number:  (919)701-9554
Event Contact Email:  United.Cadence@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  ucnightofworship.eventbrite.com

 

 

Redeemed Christian Church Choir Anniversary
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  6:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC
Event Description:  Gospel Artist Benita Washington will be the guest artist for the spectacular event. All roads lead to Fayetteville for an time of fellowship, praises and a showcase of local talent.
Event Contact:  Regina Wesley
Event Contact Number:  910 850 4845

 

 

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Event Date:  11/19/2017
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (400 Campbell Avenue), cordially invites you to help them in celebrating the church’s 101st Church Anniversary/Homecoming! Pastor S. Lee Downing will deliver the Sermon from the Theme, “A Strong Church; #Stepping Into Strength”~ Psalm 11:3. For additional information, contact Dr. Cathy Waddell @ 910.818.3296 or Natalie Boykin @ 910.916.1904. You are also invited to visit the church’s website @ fmbcfaync.org. Join us and be blessed by the Word and the fellowship.

Note: **Lunch will be served after Morning Worship Service***
Event Contact:  Dr. Cathy Waddell/Natalie Boykin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 818-3296/(910) 916-1904
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

  Christmas Help
Event Date:  11/18/2017
Event Time:  10 am until 12 noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Life Christian Church
Address Line 1:  400 west club blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27704
Event Description:  Qualified applicants can receive christmas help

Toys for Tots Registration

Children Ages 2-13 Only

Location:

Greater Life Christian Church

400 West Club Blvd

Durham NC 27704

(In the Club Blvd Elementary school’s foyer)Wednesdays 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm

Saturdays 10:00 am until 12 noon

First day of applications: Wednesday 10/25/2017

LAST DAY applications will be accepted: wednesday 11/22/2017

*These are the only dates and times available for signup at this location

Call for details on how to qualify at 919-672-5382
Event Contact:  Greater Life Christian Church
Event Contact Number:  919-672-5382
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  greaterlifechristianchurch.net

 

 

  Gospel Expo
Event Date:  11/17/2017
Event Time:  7:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St John UHC
Address Line 1:  607 Pineacres Rd
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Event Description:  Come join us for singing, praise and worship from The Guiding Lights. There will also be special guests announced closer to the event.

 

 

Singing Union
Event Date:  11/19/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  668 W. McDuffie Road
City, State, Zip:  St. Pauls, NC 28384
Event Description:  You are cordially invited to the Singing Union, which will be held at:

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church

668 W. McDuffie Road

St. Pauls, NC 28384
Event Contact:  Church Administration
Event Contact Number:  (910) 865-4701
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com

 

 

Community Calendar of events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 7 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17