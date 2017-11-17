Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Thanksgiving Feed The Homeless and The Hungry
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Body of Christ Outreach Ministry
|Address Line 1:
|6081 Lemon Springs Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Sanford, North Carolina 27330
|Event Description:
|I AM My Sister’s Keeper and Experiencing God Socials (EG Socials) has partnered with Body of Christ Outreach Ministry, Family Promise of Lee County, and New Life Fellowship Church for our Thanksgiving Feed The Homeless and The Hungry!
We are EXCITED about giving back to our community by helping and feeding those less fortunate than us. Come join us and help us as we serve our community!
WHEN: November 18th, 2017
TIME: 11:00AM to 2:00PM
WHERE: Body of Christ Outreach Ministry, 6081 Lemon Springs Road, Sanford, North Carolina 27330
WE ARE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS!
For more information, please contact me: Minister Karolyn Johnson via email at kjohnson@iammysisterskeeper-nc.com OR via phone or inbox message.
|Event Contact:
|Minister Karolyn Johnson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 400 0307
|Event Contact Email:
|kjohnson@iammysisterskeeper-nc.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.iammysisterskeeper-nc.com
|Veterans Day Celebration
|Event Date:
|11/19/2017
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hand of God Church Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|112 N Church St
|City, State, Zip:
|Zebulon, NC 27597
|Event Description:
|Join us as we honor our veterans. The Message will be delivered by Rev Herbert Gray, a 37 year veteran of the US Army. The event will begin at 4pm. The oldest veteran in attendance will be honored. Look forward to seeing you there.
|Event Contact:
|Herbert Gray
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 559-3095
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|—
|COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER
|Event Date:
|11192017
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|CHRISTIAN CULTURE CENTER
|Address Line 1:
|707 MURCHISON ROAD
|City, State, Zip:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|CHRIST CATHEDRAL INVITES YOU TO ATTEND OUR ANNUAL FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2017 AT 3:00 PM AT THE CHRISTIAN CULTURAL CENTER LOCATED AT 707 MURCHISON ROAD, FAYETTEVILLE, NC.
PASTORS: APOSTLE J.V. & PASTOR NORA Y. PORTER
|Event Contact:
|MISSIONARY CITRONELLA TODD
|Event Contact Number:
|910-6303-157
|Event Contact Email:
|citronellat@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.christcathedralchurch.org
|Our Song Our Sound Concert with the Rices
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Divine Habitation Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|227 Orville Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Rocky Mount Nc
|Event Description:
|Jonathan and Daja Rice ( Husband and Wife Music Ministry Team) presents a night of Thanksgiving through song and praise . Featured musical guest will Natasha Crayton from Bodyton Va( recently appeared on Spiritual Awakening) and Comedic Guest Sister Peacock. This is an event for your entire family. Come and enjoy great music and great laughs.
|Event Contact:
|Jonathan Macarthur Rice
|Event Contact Number:
|2527672481
|Event Contact Email:
|jonrice27@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://jonrice27.wixsite.com/oursongoursoundevent
|Foster Care Information Meeting
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|11:30 am -1:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Family Resource Center SA
|Address Line 1:
|3825 BARRETT DR, STE 101
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|Information meeting about becoming a foster parent.
|Event Contact:
|Shea Cleveland
|Event Contact Number:
|9198349300, ext 103
|Event Contact Email:
|shea.cleveland@frcsa.org
|Event Web Site:
|frcsa.org
Gospel Benefit concertEvent Date: 11/18/2017Event Time: 6:00 pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Disaster Relief benefit concert for PuertoAddress Line 1: 3001 Tryon rdCity, State, Zip: Raleigh, nc 27603Event Description: Disaster Relief benefit concert for PuertoEvent Contact: Leon HaywoodEvent Contact Number: 9196335794Event Contact Email: leonhaywood@hotmail.comEvent Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/StJohnAMEChurch/
|Nights of Worship
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|6PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ICC Church
|Address Line 1:
|555 SW Maynard Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Cary, NC, 27511
|Event Description:
|Come and join us in launching the NOW Movement. NOW stands for Nights of Worship and our purpose is to see people from different denominations, cultures and generations gathering together to worship God with no holds barred.
We unite, worship, and share a word, with no time constraints.
Join us, the movement begins with you and me NOW.
John 4:23 “But the time is coming indeed it’s here NOW when true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and in truth. The Father is looking for those who will worship him that way”.
|Event Contact:
|NOW Movement
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/298553300552239/?ti=icl
|Night of the Arts Casting Call/Auditions
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|9-12am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Victorious Praise
|Address Line 1:
|2116 Page Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27710
|Event Description:
|Casting Call for Arts, Dance and Mime.
Bring your gifts and talents to our Audition for out Annual Night of the Arts Event.There will be a Special Showcase to Highlight those individuals chosen from the audition.
Thank you
|Event Contact:
|Marshetta Parker
|Event Contact Number:
|919-957-7500
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Shaw University On the Spot Application Day
|Event Date:
|11/19/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00am-3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Shaw University Debnam Hall
|Address Line 1:
|118 East South Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Apply to Shaw University today, start January 10th!
Scholarships for qualifying students are still available.
For on the spot admissions, students must haveOfficial transcripts (college transcripts if transferring)
SAT or ACT scores
Letters of recommendation
*Financial Aid staff will be available to talk to students about applying for financial assistance.
|Event Contact:
|Stacey Sowell
|Event Contact Number:
|919-546-8275
|Event Contact Email:
|admissions@shawu.edu
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.shawu.edu/admissions
|Night of Worship
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Redeeming Love Church
|Address Line 1:
|3425 Rock Quarry Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27610
|Event Description:
|Join us as we unite in experiencing the presence of God in Worship! Expect to feel the transforming love of God and the power of a community coming together to Praise, Worship, and Pray!
Our special guest for the evening is the powerful worship leader and national recording artist, Demarcus Kelly! This gifted man of God has shared the stage of Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs, and many others. Come experience heart felt, compelling worship from an artist focused on eternity!
Other worship leaders for this special night include: Ms.Diane Patterson of Raleigh, NC, United Cadence of Raleigh, NC, Pastor Robert L. Mason of Durham, NC (Greater Love Worship Center) and Pastor Mark T. Gibson, of Raleigh, NC (Redeeming Love MBC).
Don’t miss this one special night, “Falling in Love with Jesus, N.O.W!
|Event Contact:
|Janice Hawkins
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)701-9554
|Event Contact Email:
|United.Cadence@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|ucnightofworship.eventbrite.com
|Redeemed Christian Church Choir Anniversary
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|6:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC
|Event Description:
|Gospel Artist Benita Washington will be the guest artist for the spectacular event. All roads lead to Fayetteville for an time of fellowship, praises and a showcase of local talent.
|Event Contact:
|Regina Wesley
|Event Contact Number:
|910 850 4845
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Event Date:
|11/19/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (400 Campbell Avenue), cordially invites you to help them in celebrating the church’s 101st Church Anniversary/Homecoming! Pastor S. Lee Downing will deliver the Sermon from the Theme, “A Strong Church; #Stepping Into Strength”~ Psalm 11:3. For additional information, contact Dr. Cathy Waddell @ 910.818.3296 or Natalie Boykin @ 910.916.1904. You are also invited to visit the church’s website @ fmbcfaync.org. Join us and be blessed by the Word and the fellowship.
Note: **Lunch will be served after Morning Worship Service***
|Event Contact:
|Dr. Cathy Waddell/Natalie Boykin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 818-3296/(910) 916-1904
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Christmas Help
|Event Date:
|11/18/2017
|Event Time:
|10 am until 12 noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Life Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 west club blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Qualified applicants can receive christmas help
Toys for Tots Registration
Children Ages 2-13 Only
Location:
Greater Life Christian Church
400 West Club Blvd
Durham NC 27704
(In the Club Blvd Elementary school’s foyer)Wednesdays 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm
Saturdays 10:00 am until 12 noon
First day of applications: Wednesday 10/25/2017
LAST DAY applications will be accepted: wednesday 11/22/2017
*These are the only dates and times available for signup at this location
Call for details on how to qualify at 919-672-5382
|Event Contact:
|Greater Life Christian Church
|Event Contact Number:
|919-672-5382
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|greaterlifechristianchurch.net
|Gospel Expo
|Event Date:
|11/17/2017
|Event Time:
|7:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St John UHC
|Address Line 1:
|607 Pineacres Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill, NC 27516
|Event Description:
|Come join us for singing, praise and worship from The Guiding Lights. There will also be special guests announced closer to the event.
|Singing Union
|Event Date:
|11/19/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|668 W. McDuffie Road
|City, State, Zip:
|St. Pauls, NC 28384
|Event Description:
|You are cordially invited to the Singing Union, which will be held at:
Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church
668 W. McDuffie Road
St. Pauls, NC 28384
|Event Contact:
|Church Administration
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 865-4701
|Event Contact Email:
|firstmissbc16@gmail.com