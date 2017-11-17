Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

I AM My Sister’s Keeper and Experiencing God Socials (EG Socials) has partnered with Body of Christ Outreach Ministry, Family Promise of Lee County, and New Life Fellowship Church for our Thanksgiving Feed The Homeless and The Hungry! We are EXCITED about giving back to our community by helping and feeding those less fortunate than us. Come join us and help us as we serve our community! WHEN: November 18th, 2017 TIME: 11:00AM to 2:00PM WHERE: Body of Christ Outreach Ministry, 6081 Lemon Springs Road, Sanford, North Carolina 27330 WE ARE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS! For more information, please contact me: Minister Karolyn Johnson via email at kjohnson@iammysisterskeeper-nc.com OR via phone or inbox message.