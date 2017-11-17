Get Up Erica
Father and Daughter Comfort Each Other While Both Went Through Breast Cancer

Sharing unconditional love and support

Fathers and daughters share an unbelievable bond, but with Vanessa Silva and her father Arnaldo Silva it was something they will never forget. The two were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. According to Essence it was something they never thought that would happen and when it did supported each other.

Arnaldo said, “As a man, it’s the last thing that you expect to hear you have when you go to the doctor, but I’m proof that it happens. This year alone, 3,000 men will be diagnosed and 400 will die, which I find unacceptable.” In 2007 he was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer after he found a lump under his right nipple. This also saved his daughters life because doctors found out that he carried the BRCA2 gene which his daughter tested positive for.

In May of 2007 a mammogram revealed that his daughter Vanessa also had breast cancer. She said, “Essentially, my dad saved my life because after I opted for a bilateral mastectomy, they found it was worse than they thought. It was very aggressive, and if not for my dad’s diagnosis, I might not be here today.” Her and her dad went through treatment together, lost their hair, but made it through. They are telling their story so that other men and families know about getting tested. She said, “We look at every single day now as a gift and so now, we want to give others the same hope.” God bless this father and daughter and we will keep them in our prayers.

In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

