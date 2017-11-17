Ericaism: Say It In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell was scrolling through social media when she saw somebody’s post “keeping it 100%” about church folks. She explains that while it is necessary to rebuke certain things sometimes, love is still a crucial part of that effort. The word love is in the bible over 800 times, so we have a responsibility to point out problems and draw up solutions in love. Erica explains that if it is not packaged in love, it is pointless.

So when you’re on social media going in on something or somebody, really question yourself and what kind of place it’s coming from. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

