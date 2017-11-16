Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pastor Sara Conner On Knowing The Difference Between Attacks & Consequences [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Pastor Sara Conner is the assistant pastor of Arlington, Texas’ Word Of Truth Church, with a B.A. in Biblical Studies. She talked with Erica Campbell about her book, “Warfare 101,” which she wrote in order to “de-mystify the whole idea of warfare.” She explains that it is a simple, direct, first-level strategic book on how to approach a battle against the enemy, because “in simplicity there is confidence,” she says. Pastor Sara also cautions that you have to be able recognize when you’re under attack- because sometimes it’s a consequence, not an attack.

When what we’re going through is a consequence of choices we have made, you’ve just got to bear down and go through it- that’s not an attack, it’s a result of choices. What Pastor Conner is talking about when she says “attack” is when you feel a random and sudden battle, for which there is “no rhyme or reason.” Pastor Conner also explains how to pray from a platform of sufficiency, not just pouring out all your complaints. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Words From My Friend Sara Conner [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & Ledisi On Rebelling Against Tradition [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Here's a look at some of gospel's first families!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 7 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17