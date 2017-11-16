Pastor Sara Conner On Knowing The Difference Between Attacks & Consequences [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pastor Sara Conner is the assistant pastor of Arlington, Texas’ Word Of Truth Church, with a B.A. in Biblical Studies. She talked with Erica Campbell about her book, “Warfare 101,” which she wrote in order to “de-mystify the whole idea of warfare.” She explains that it is a simple, direct, first-level strategic book on how to approach a battle against the enemy, because “in simplicity there is confidence,” she says. Pastor Sara also cautions that you have to be able recognize when you’re under attack- because sometimes it’s a consequence, not an attack.

When what we’re going through is a consequence of choices we have made, you’ve just got to bear down and go through it- that’s not an attack, it’s a result of choices. What Pastor Conner is talking about when she says “attack” is when you feel a random and sudden battle, for which there is “no rhyme or reason.” Pastor Conner also explains how to pray from a platform of sufficiency, not just pouring out all your complaints. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

