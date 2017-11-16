Lifestyle
Watch This Little Black Queen Give Us A ‘Naomi Campbell Walk’ On The Runway

Posted 23 hours ago
There’s nothing better than a young, confident, Black girl and Celai West is just that. The nine-year-old actress has a budding career in modeling. Watch her shine! The young natural beauty was booked to walk in Style Fashion Week, an international production that showcases emerging designers from around the world. Watch her strut her stuff!

The young Queen tagged Kenya Moore, stating, “Gone with the wind fabulous.” Yes, you are!!! Celai walked for the luxury children’s designer, Ydamys Simo.

Beauties, I’m sure we can expect to see Celai on more runways in the future.

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Naomi Campbell is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly with the amFAR, The Foundation For AIDS Research. On Saturday evening, Naomi Campbell attended the amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair gala. Check out photos from the event and see how fire Naomi looks on stage and with her fashion friends.  

 

 

