NEWS ROUNDUP: California Shooter’s Wife Dead; Trump Tweets UCLA Players Again; Quinta B Show

BIG FACTS

Authorities say the wife of Kevin Janson Neal—the gunman responsible for a recent shooting rampage in the Rancho Tehama community of California—was found dead inside of their home. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Neal’s wife hidden under the floor, according to The Associated Press. They also believe her death was likely the start of the rampage. Neal reportedly killed four people and wounded 10 others during the shooting. He was shot and killed by police.

The Latest: Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a California town was found dead inside their home. https://t.co/ot39YjUHGR — The Associated Press (@AP) November 15, 2017

BIG LIES

After talking Chinese president Xi Jinping into allowing LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hall to return to the states after their shoplifting debacle, Trump took to Twitter to toot his own horn. “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump?” he tweeted on Wednesday. “They were headed for 10 years in jail!” He then took to Twitter on Thursday morning to tweet them directly, telling them to “HAVE A GREAT LIFE!” and reminding them that there are “many pitfalls” throughout this “long and winding road.”

To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

….your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

BIG NEWS

Quinta B. has a new show hitting the internet, according to her social media pages. The cost to watch is free. “In Quinta Vs. Everything, Quinta Brunson steps into the metaphorical ring with her issues, taking every roadblock in her life— from self-care to family life— as head-to-head combat,” according to the show’s Facebook page. “There’s no telling how things will go.” Catch Quinta Vs. Everything when it premieres on Facebook Watch, a new video streaming platform that was announced back in August.

November 24th. Let the Games Begin. pic.twitter.com/sI291ZPnjG — Quinta Vs Everything (@quintavs) November 15, 2017

Win. Lose. Survive. Quinta Vs. Everything. November 24th on Facebook Watch. pic.twitter.com/Yt9GH38biW — Quinta Vs Everything (@quintavs) November 14, 2017

Yes. The show is free. Free like the wind. You only need Facebook! https://t.co/MCNA6bbXWU — Quinta Vs Everything (@quintavs) November 14, 2017

SOURCE: The Associated Press

